3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Bank of America

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.