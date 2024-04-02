40,842 Shares in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Markforged by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Markforged in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of MKFG opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Markforged Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 110.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

