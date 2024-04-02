4,511 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 1.0 %

Nordson stock opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.02. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.77 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

