4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,618. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.