6,220 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
HDV opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares Core High Dividend ETF
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core High Dividend ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.