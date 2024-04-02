6,220 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

HDV opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.