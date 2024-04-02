749 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,183,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Liberty Live Group Profile

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

