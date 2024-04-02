9,836 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.