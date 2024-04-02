A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 126,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 91,961 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.