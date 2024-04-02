A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 126,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 91,961 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRK
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.