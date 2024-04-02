Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.13 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

