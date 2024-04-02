Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $339.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.08.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

