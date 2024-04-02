Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Accuray Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Accuray

In related news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 196,138 shares in the company, valued at $537,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accuray by 251.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accuray presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARAY

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.