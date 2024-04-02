Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATNM. B. Riley reduced their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Shares of ATNM opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 288,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 385,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

