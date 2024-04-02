AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,257 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 644.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,259.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,273 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

