AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SMH stock opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.37.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

