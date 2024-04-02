AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACN opened at $339.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.93. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

