AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,889 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,390.8% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 973,486 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 139.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,178,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.