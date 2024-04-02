AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 6,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Trupanion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

TRUP stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

