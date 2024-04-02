AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 745 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

