AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.