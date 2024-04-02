AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 756 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

