AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.17

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $7.00. AGC shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

AGC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

