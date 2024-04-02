Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Agora Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Agora has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
