Alaska Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,965,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $754,514,000 after purchasing an additional 105,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

