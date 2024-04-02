Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $931.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

