Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/22/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$89.00.

3/22/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$88.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$94.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$90.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

3/13/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

3/5/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:ATD opened at C$75.64 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock has a market cap of C$72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

