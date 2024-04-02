Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 32,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

