Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.