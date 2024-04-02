Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $280.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

