Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,508.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,478.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,448.41. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,272.43 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

