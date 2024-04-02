Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

