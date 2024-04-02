Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.