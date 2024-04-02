Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

