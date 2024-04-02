Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VB stock opened at $226.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

