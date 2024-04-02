Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.