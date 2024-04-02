Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 174,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 409,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.