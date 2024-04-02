Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
ARLP stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
