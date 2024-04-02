Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARLP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,076,000 after buying an additional 180,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,293,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

ARLP stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

