Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

