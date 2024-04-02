ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,758.0 days.
ALS Stock Performance
Shares of CPBLF opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. ALS has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.
ALS Company Profile
