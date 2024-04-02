Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.
AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Power
Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a PE ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.28.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Power
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.