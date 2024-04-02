Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a PE ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

