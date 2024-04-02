Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 66,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

