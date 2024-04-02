Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ambarella by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ambarella by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,817 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ambarella by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.