American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Down 11.5% in March

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in American Lithium by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
American Lithium Trading Up 1.3 %
AMLI stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
