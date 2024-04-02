American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

American Superconductor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $414.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.94.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

