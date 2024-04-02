Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.