Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

