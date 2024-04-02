Analysts Issue Forecasts for Femasys Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Femasys in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,329.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.80%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -3.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Femasys by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Femasys by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

