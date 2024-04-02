Analyzing Agora (NASDAQ:API) & Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Agora has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Agora and Unity Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unity Software 1 11 9 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

Agora presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.49%. Unity Software has a consensus price target of $37.03, indicating a potential upside of 39.14%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Agora.

This table compares Agora and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $141.54 million 1.94 -$87.22 million ($0.87) -2.93 Unity Software $2.19 billion 4.70 -$822.01 million ($2.16) -12.32

Agora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -61.62% -13.65% -12.47% Unity Software -37.64% -10.14% -4.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Unity Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Software beats Agora on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, and signaling; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, 3D spatial audio, AI noise suppression, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application platform as a service; and App Builder, a no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its software-defined real-time network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

