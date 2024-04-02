Analyzing Southland (SLND) and Its Rivals

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Southland to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 483 761 18 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southland and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Southland has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southland’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southland and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -12.26 Southland Competitors $19.60 billion $725.52 million 23.25

Southland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Southland peers beat Southland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

