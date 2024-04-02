Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

