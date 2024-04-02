ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $347.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.